Ballymore’s singing sensation Megan O’Neill releases new single ‘Rootless’ from upcoming album

It’s been a few days for Ballymore Eustace’s singing starlet Megan O’Neill as she took to the stage to support Aslan at during the Cork Jazz Festival last weekend and she will also unveil the music video for her new single ‘Rootless’ this Friday, 1 November.

Earlier in the week country-blues singer Megan also performed her new single ‘Rootless’ live on the Ray D’Arcy show on RTE Radio One.

Megan explained that the inspiration behind her new single came from her time spent living in London.

“The inspiration behind this song came from my life in London at the time. I love London so much but it can feel like quite a 'Rootless' place (or at least it did for me). People are always coming and going so it feels like you're there for a good time, not a long time - and that definitely made the city feel temporary to me, like I couldn't build any real foundation there. The music video is out this Friday 1 November,” explained Megan.

Last weekend Megan took to the stage to support Aslan during the Cork Jazz Festival over the weekend, an experience that she really enjoyed. “The Cork Opera House is absolutely stunning and being part of the Cork Jazz Festival was really special. Aslan were also insanely good live - blew me away!”

Megan is also hard at work on her new album which is expected to come out in September or October 2020, with collaborations with the Dunwells brothers Joe and David to be included on the album.

According to Megan, the new album will feature 12 tracks in total and she has plans to release 4 or 4 more singles in the coming months, with ‘Rootless’ being the first single from the upcoming album.

Next up for Megan is a busy fully Irish tour starting next week with gigs to include a local gig at St David’s Naas on Saturday, 16 November with doors open from 7.30pm and the show starts at 8pm. Tickets cost €16.30 including online booking fee.

Other performances as part of the Irish tour will include Roisin Dubh in Galway at 8pm on November 8, Kavanagh’s Bar in Portlaoise at 8pm on November 9, Central Arts in Waterford at 8pm on November 14, the White Horse Ballincollig in Cork at 8pm on November 15, and at the Ards Art Centre in Newtownards, UK, at 7.30pm on November 22.

“I'm so excited for all those shows. Christmas will hopefully be some chill-time! It's been a very busy year,” said Megan.

For more information and to book tickets visit www.meganoneillmusic.ie