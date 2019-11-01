Kildare Fire Service tackle blazes on trucks and containers
Incident happened on Halloween night
Pic: Dublin Fire Brigade
On Halloween night, Kildare Fire Service attended a number of blazes at a site where trucks and containers were alight.
The incident was attended by firefighters from Kildare, as well as one fire engine from Dublin.
Overnight we worked with our colleagues in Kildare at a site where trucks & containers were alight. In addition to the firefighters from Kildare fire service, one fire engine from Dublin attended #teamwork pic.twitter.com/08hhKu1sZ9— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) November 1, 2019
