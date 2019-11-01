Another milestone for former GAA star Dermot Earley!

It's a busy couple of weeks for former Kildare GAA star Dermot Earley.

On October 21 he wed bride Jenny at a ceremony in Bansha in Co Tipperary.

Then the happy couple went off on their honeymoon.

However Dermot was back in the spotlight yesterday as he graduated with MA in Leadership, Management and Defence Studies from Maynooth University.

He said he was 'very proud' to achieve the qualification with friends and colleagues from the 1st Joint Command and Staff Course from Ireland, the US and Germany.

Dermot (41), who retired in 2013, received a guard of honour from his colleagues in the Defence Forces outside the church in Bansha on October 21.

The happy groom later said on Twitter: "Well....that was just the best day ever."

The Newbridge man also received congratulations from his boss, Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Vice Admiral Mark Mellett who joked: "Dermot, congrats to you both, I presume Jenny knows you are on duty on Monday!"

Dermot, who has two All Stars, helped Kildare to reach the 1998 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final in 1998.

The tireless midfielder won a Leinster medal in 1998 and again in 2000.

He won county medals with the Sarsfields club in 1999, 2001, 2005 and 2012.

He served as Chief Executive of the Gaelic Players’ Association (GPA) between 2017 and 2018.

He had taken a leave of absence from the Defence Forces to take on the GPA role and later returned to the Army.