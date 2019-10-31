Over €300,000 to go to Kildare Town and Village renewal schemes

Four county Kildare areas are to receive a total of over €300,000 as part of the Town & Village Renewal Scheme Funding 2019, it has been announced (October 31).

Ballitore, Kilcock, Rathangan and Prosperous are to receive funds.

Kilcock and Prosperous will each receive €100,000.

In the Prosperous case, the money will go to improving the approaches to the town on three principal approach roads.

In the Kilcock case the money will be spent on what were described as “gateways” on four principal approach roads.

Kildangan will receive €92,000 to repair and improve access to Kildangan village hall and €20,000 will to towards the assessment and creation of a restoration plan for the second Tanyard building.

The Kildare total comes to €312,164.

SEE ALSO: Newbridge gets new 'concept' post office

Cllr Tim Durkan welcomed the funding for Kilcock.

The scheme is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and is administered by the Local Authorities.

Under the 2019 scheme, up to 80% of the total cost for each approved project will be provided by the Department, with the remaining 20% being provided either through community contribution and/or the local authority.

SEE ALSO: more Kildare stories

Nationally, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, t announced that 156 rural towns and villages across the country are set to benefit from €15 million in funding under the 2019 Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Funding awarded to individual towns and villages this year generally ranges from €20,000 to €100,000, with 26 projects receiving between €100,000 and €200,000 for more ambitious proposals..

The Minister said almost €68 million has now been approved for more than 830 projects across the country under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme since it was introduced in the second half of 2016, with more than 600 of these approved since the Action Plan for Rural Development was launched in January 2017.

Minister Ring said the scheme was heavily oversubscribed. “It was not possible to fund all of the applications received, but I am pleased that many of the towns and villages which have been successful this year are receiving funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme for the first time.

The Minister said that the Government’s commitment to supporting rural Ireland is further underscored through the €1 billion Project Ireland 2040 Rural Regeneration and Development Fund which complements the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.