Green Party hits out at strategic housing practice Kildare and Dublin

There were almost 11,000 registered private tenancies in county Kildare at the end last July.

The landlords involved will now have an opportunity to do a training scheme for the role.

The Residential Tenancies Board (RTB), had, by the end of July 2019,10,918 registered private tenancies located in County Kildare.

Now a training scheme for landlords is being launched by the RTB, the body responsible for regulating the rental housing sector.

The RTB is joining with Fingal County Council to deliver the RTB Betterlet: Accredited Landlord training scheme.

Landlords in Fingal County and surrounding counties can take part in its free, one-day accreditation course on Saturday, November 30 at the Clayton Hotel, Dublin Airport.

The RTB said the scheme aims to support landlords to gain a stronger understanding of their rental rights and responsibilities, as well as equip them with the knowledge of the latest legislative changes that affect their new or existing tenancies.

Caren Gallagher, RTB Head of Communications and Research, said by delivering these sessions together, they hope to be able to support landlords in navigating the complex regulatory framework governing the rental sector – from the latest rental law changes to guiding landlords through a local authority inspection.

Ms Gallagher said the accredited scheme enables participating landlords to set themselves apart in the rental sector and be recognised as professionals providing a high-quality service. Accredited landlords will also be better informed and more confident in their ability to apply and adhere to the regulations under which they must operate, helping to mitigate any unnecessary penalties or disputes with tenants.”

The course will take place from 10:00am to 5:00pm and will cover the following areas, which have been updated with the latest legislative changes: pre-tenancy guidance, how to manage a tenancy throughout from beginning to end, rights and responsibilities – landlord and tenant, dispute prevention and what to do if things go wrong, minimum standards – how to ensure your property is compliant with the minimum standards, rent pressure zone qualification criteria and exemptions and how to end a tenancy – information on how to correctly serve notice and what reasons can be relied upon

Participants’ accreditation will be subject to a short assessment at the end of the course and once awarded, accreditation is valid for two years.

In 2017, Fingal set up a new unit in the Housing Department with responsibility for proactively inspecting all private rented properties in Fingal to ensure compliance with the relevant regulations.

To date, this unit has carried out in excess of 5,000 private rented property inspections since 2017 and has exceeded the targets set by the Department of Housing for the inspection of private rented dwellings. There are currently 21,034 registered private rented properties in Fingal.

While the Kildare registration numbered 10,918 last July, the 2016 Census suggests that there were 17,884 (24% of the total county households) were rented, either privately or by the State.

Just 6% were rented by Kildare County Council, 1% by approved housing bodies and 17% by private landlords

For more information on the scheme, or to register for the upcoming accreditation course, contact the RTB at landlord.accreditation@rtb.ie or visit www.rtb.ie to learn more.