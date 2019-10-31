Naas Hospital waiting to proceed to tender for long-awaited Endoscopy Unit

The long-awaited new extension to Naas General Hospital came a step closer this week as the hospital announced it is currently awaiting approval to proceed to tender for an Endoscopy Unit, Day Ward and Physical Medicine Unit. Planning permission was granted by Kildare County Council in August for these proposed facilities as well as a Physical Therapy Unit and Oncology Unit.

The future development of Naas Hospital was raised in the Seanad last week when Senator Anthony Lawlor told Minister for Health Simon Harris that work beginning on the new development would boost the morale of staff.

In a statement on the planned extension, the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (DMHG) said this week: “The Dublin Midlands Hospital Group continue to work on our strategic aims of improving access for patients, expanding services to respond in growth in demand and work in partnership to integrate across hospitals and community services.

“DMHG supports the capital development plan submitted by Naas General Hospital (NGH).

“This was also submitted to the recent Department of Health Service Capacity Review 2018.”

The statement added: “Naas General Hospital is currently awaiting approval to proceed to tender for Endoscopy Unit, Day Ward, and Physical Medicine Unit which is included in the HSE’s Capital Plan.”

The Naas Hospital extension is part of the HSE’s Capital Plan which will invest over €2 billion in capital funding in the public health services between 2019 and 2021.

Other projects in County Kildare include the phased redevelopment of St Vincent’s Hospital in Athy and the renovation of the Day Care Centre incorporating Older Persons Day Services and Primary Care Services in Monasterevin.

Senator Lawlor told Minister Harris in the Seanad that he fears that the planning permission will be allowed to lapse again - and he called for urgent action to boost the hospital staff.

He said: “I met with the nurses there and confidence is required within the staff. Even seeing diggers on the site would give them a boost. The hospital has planning permission but I am worried it will run out.”

He added: “It is hugely important that the hospital has an Endoscopic Unit, but a number of day wards are also being built onto it.

“I hope we can start on that as soon as possible as it has been on the agenda for a good while.”

Minister Harris said he has asked the HSE “to come back to me very quickly with a detailed timeline for the delivery of the project”.