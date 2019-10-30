Leixlip Gardaí concerned for welfare of man not seen in over two years

Gardaí at Leixlip Garda Station are investigating the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of nineteen year old Abdalle Ahmed Hussein, a Somalian national who came to Ireland in 2017.

Abdalle resided for a short time in Celbridge but has not been seen since March 2017.

An Garda Síochána are very concerned for his safety and well being.

He is described as being six foot tall, approximately 10 stone, (Slim Build), brown eyes and black hair.

Gardaí at Leixlip Garda Station are investigating tel: (01) 666 7800.