It's going to be mainly dry across County Kildare today

Met Eireann says it will stay dry for much of the day across the north and east. Cloudy conditions with outbreaks of rain in the southwest and west will gradually spread northeast to affect all of Munster, Connacht and most of Leinster by evening accompanied by mist and strong east winds. The rain will be heavy across southern counties. Highest temperatures 10 to 13 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain. However it'll stay mainly dry over Ulster and north Leinster. Lowest temperatures ranging 5 to 9 degrees - coldest in the north. Strong easterly winds will ease a little.