Newbridge man in Fiji teaching Aussie Rules to young players

A Newbridge native is teaching Aussie Rules football to locals on the exotic Pacific Ocean island of Fiji.

Dean Ryan works as an Australian Football League (AFL) Development officer in the tropical country which is a distance of over 16,000km from Ireland.

Fiji's population of just under one million people is concentrated on two main islands within an archipelago of 300 smaller islands.

Dean grew up in Páirc Mhuire in Newbridge and went to school in the Patrician Boy's School and later played football and hurling for Moorefield GAA Club.

He moved to Australia in 2010 and began playing Aussie Rules and was part of the Ireland team who took part in the AFL International Cups in 2014 and 2017.

He worked as a strength and conditioning coach with sports such as Aussie Rules, athletics and rugby league.

He told the Leader: "When the opportunity to go to Fiji presented through an Australian Aid program I was very excited and could not turn away an experience like that.

"I have just recently moved to Suva, Fiji in the role of an AFL Development coach and mentor with AFL Fiji.

"I work alongside the AFL Fiji staff here to develop young male and female AFL footballers and assist them in their preparations for the 2020 International Cup in Australia."

He added: "Life here in the Pacific is an amazing experience.

"When we run a coaching session or clinic people will spend hours travelling on buses to get to it while there are people who will walk two hours for training as they cannot afford the $1.50 Fiji Dollar bus fare .

"There are many kids who have never worn a pair of football boots in their life and play everyday in bare feet although that does not dampen their spirits or enthusiasm for sport.

"There are so many kids with unbelievable athletic abilities, it is an amazing experience to be able to play a part in their growth and development."

We wish Dean the best of luck with his work in Fiji!