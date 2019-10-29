A dry day in store for County Kildare today

It will be a mainly dry and sunny day today across County Kildare, a few showers will affect eastern and southern coastal counties. Feeling cold in fresh easterly winds, which will be strong along windward coasts. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 °C, according to Met Eireann.

Breezy tonight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading to southern coastal districts. Elsewhere, it will be mainly dry with clear spells and just isolated showers. Lowest temperatures between 1 and 4 °C in midland and northern counties but ranging 5 to 8 °C elsewhere. Moderate easterly breezes over land but fresh to strong at the coast.