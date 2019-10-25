LATEST: Seats from van dumped on side of road in Leixlip

This sight greeted local residents in Leixlip yesterday.

Seats from a Volkswagen Transporter van were dumped in Black Avenue.

A local said: "Someone must know this person who may have changed their vehicle recently or had it modified, who would also have to own a van in order to dump something this size."

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Litter Warden or to report to Kildare Co Council.

Warnings are often issued about hiring a unregistered 'man in a van' to dispose of waste as they material may not be end up in a licensed landfill site.

Kildare County Council investigated 1,937 cases of illegal dumping and issued 508 fines last year, but councillors have called for higher penalties.

The Council uses both fixed and mobile cameras and fixed CCTV cameras yielded 52 fines in 2017 and 119 in 2018.

The Council's Litter Report Freephone number is 1800 243 143.