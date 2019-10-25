Member of Defence Forces being laid to rest in Newbridge tomorrow

A member of the Defence Forces from Newbrige is being laid to rest tomorrow.

Private Patrick Dowling (Jnr) from Allenview Heights in the town lost his very brave battle with illness on Wednesday.

Father-of-three Patrick was attached to the 3rd Battalion at Connolly Barracks in The Curragh Camp.

He died peacefully at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He is sadly missed by his loving children Lucy, Molly and Poppy, his father Patrick, his mother Margaret and partner Martin, brothers Damien and Nigel, sisters Marie, Alison and their partners, brother-in-law Brian, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and comrades.

His remains will be reposing at his family home from 2pm today with Rosary at 7pm.

Removal will take place by Glennon’s Funeral Directors tomorrow at 10am arriving at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial takes place afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

The family have kindly requested that donations, if desired, be given to the Oncology Unit at Tallaght Hospital. Donations box in church.