Kildare driver penalty points drop almost 20% over four years

The number of penalty points issued in Kildare in 2018 was nearly a fifth lower than in 2015, figures from the Central Statistics Office’s Transport Omnibus, published October 24, suggest.

There was 18.4% fall to 30,054, which was a bigger fall than for the State as a whole (a drop of 16.7%).

The number of points issued fell 10.5% between 2017 and last year, from 33,589 to 30,054.

There had been a narrower drop between 2015 and 2016 from 36,814 to 36,358, a fall of 1.2%.

The figures show that Kildare had the fourth highest level of penalty points last year, behind, Dublin, Cork and Galway.

In only one county did the number of points issued rise between 2017-18.

That was in Laois where the number rose 1.4% to 12,226.

During 2018, a total of 177,092 penalty point endorsements notices were issued nationally. On average two thirds of these are for speeding.

There were 798 drivers with 12 penalty points on their licences on December 31, 2018

The CSO said that in 2018, Irish licensed vehicles travelled a total of 47.5 billion kilometres and, on average, each private car travelled 16,990 kilometres.

In Kildare this average was 17,589, or 3.5% above the national average.

The report also said a 142 people were killed on Irish roads, a decrease of 14 fatalities when compared with 2017.