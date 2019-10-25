Latest Met Eireann weather forecast for the Bank Holiday weekend

It's set to be a wet, damp day ahead for Co Kildare with a mixed bag of rain, frost and chilly conditions expected this Bank Holiday weekend with temperatures to drop as low as -2C.

turning very wet this morning, with the heaviest and possibly thundery falls of rain over the southeast of the province, with some spot flooding. The rain will ease for a time later this afternoon and evening with some hill fog also.

Top temperatures 6 to 9 C., best in the southeast. Winds becoming moderate northeasterly.

Coudy and misty for much of tonight, with some further rain, heaviest in coastal areas, with an ongoing risk of spot flooding. But drying out over the northern half of the province later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 C., in a moderate northerly breeze.

Tomorrow Saturday early rain and cloud clearing early from southeast Leinster. Otherwise a bright, cool, but fairly sunny day. Moderate west to northwest winds. Top temperatures just 7 to 10 C.

According to Met Eireann the weather will be 'cool and largely dry up to and including Monday, with some frosty nights. But uncertainty thereafter, with a risk of some wet and windy weather pushing up from the south.'

Saturday night: Cold overnight. Breezy for a time over Ulster with some showers, but these dying out gradually, with the fresh northwest winds easing. A dry clear night elsewhere.

Lowest temperatures -1 to plus 3 C., with frost forming quite widely, coldest of all over the southern half of the country, with a risk of a few icy patches.

Sunday: Mostly dry bright and sunny, with just the odd light shower on the north coast. Top temperatures 9 to 11C., in light to moderate north to northwest breezes.

Cold and frosty overnight, with lows of -2 to plus 2 C. Some icy patches possible. Light northeast breezes will freshen in southern coastal counties later in the night.

"Bank Holiday Monday will see early frost clearing to give a dry, bright, sunny morning. Further sunshine in the afternoon, but cloudy periods also. Top temperatures 9 to 11 C. in fresh and gusty east to northeasterly winds. Cold over the northern half of the country overnight with some frost in places, but less cold elsewhere with more in the way of cloud elsewhere,"said forecasters.