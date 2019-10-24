Curragh native Jarlath Regan to present Stud and Stable Staff Awards at Killashee

Irish comedian and writer, Jarlath Regan will present the trophies at the 2019 Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards, which take place in Killashee Hotel, Naas, County Kildare next Tuesday.

Jarlath will join MC David Jennings, Deputy Editor of the Racing Post in Ireland, in front of an audience made up of the finalists in each of the 10 categories, their families, work colleagues and representatives of all sectors of the Irish racing and breeding industry.

Jarlath Regan has been performing stand up for over ten years, with multiple television credits including Tonight At The Palladium, Russell Howard’s Good News and Stand Up Central.

Having grown up on the Curragh, his equine pedigree is impeccable. Across two decades his father Thady trained multiple winners from the family’s Mooresbridge Stables. While Jarlath opted for a life on stage, his brother Adrian stuck with the family business and now owns and operates the successful Hunter Valley Stud in Kentucky with his business partners.

Through working for Paddy Power and Newstalk, Jarlath has become the go-to comedian with both a knowledge and love for the horse racing business. In his role as an interviewer, Jarlath’s conversations with Sir AP McCoy, Mick Fitzgerald, Ruby Walsh and Richard Hughes on his Irishman Abroad podcast are the stuff of legend.

Jarlath Regan said: “Growing up in a racing yard, I’m acutely aware how fundamental stud and stable staff are to Irish racing and breeding. Their hard work, dedication in all weather and unique horsemanship skills have significantly contributed to many Irish racing success stories at home and abroad. I’m really looking forward to meeting all the Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards finalists in Killashee Hotel next Tuesday night.”

Twenty-four finalists have been shortlisted for eight of the ten award categories, which carry over €80,000 in prize-money. The finalists were shortlisted from over 300 nominations received.

The Irish Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards will be streamed live from Killashee Hotel next Tuesday night, October 29. Streaming will begin once the awards ceremony is underway at approximately 9:15pm and can be accessed through www.studandstablestaffawards. ie