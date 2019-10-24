'Your wheelie bins may be burned at Halloween - warning to Naas householders

A Naas councillor has cautioned householders not to leave out their wheelie bins overnight over the Halloween period due to the risk of them being vandalised.

Halloween takes place on Thursday next and schoolpupils will also be enjoying the Mid Term Break all week.

Speaking in relation to the Monread area of Naas, Cllr Bill Clear said: "Please do not leave bins out overnight for next week and weekend over Halloween.

"Good chance they will be burned in Monread Park."

He added: "I'm working with local businesses to ensure bins are locked away.

"Gardaí will be around for Halloween to cut down on any anti-social behaviour."

The local politician also wished everybody a safe time this Halloween.