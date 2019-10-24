'Adopt a hen:' Kildare rescue says chickens make great family pets for children and the elderly!

LittleHill Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, based near Ballymore Eustace, are calling on families to adopt a new kind of family pet, a feathered one, that is, a hen!

Susan Anderson, interviewed on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning appealed to parents to think outside of the box in sourcing new family pets.

"Hens make great companions, they love to follow you around the garden. They love to jump up on the kitchen window to see what your'e doing.

"They especially make great pets for elderly persons who can't walk long distances. Place the hen coup within sight of the kitchen window, have a seat outside and you can enjoy the company of your feathered friends.

"They'll even sit on your lap and 'purr'" she said! "They make a lovely purring noise when they're happy."

Miss Anderson noted that hundreds of hens will be slaughtered this weekend unless LittleHill finds homes for them.

At least three large battery hen farmers work with the charity when they cull the layers. Hens productivity reduces marginally shortly after they past their first year, and for intensive egg farmers, that's a drop in production so they simply cull the birds and bring in new layers.

"The majority of our hens have a few more years in them after we rescue them," Susan said, "they continue laying, and they make the best little companions," she added. Indeed, hen adopters often report that their new pets become cherished family members.

"They follow me everywhere," said Delia Leonard, based near Straffan, Kildare. "When I drive in after being out, they come flying for the car to welcome me home!"

Samantha Kenny, a hen keeper near Clane, described how her rescued hens transformed from frightened, shy, scrawny birds, into fluffy, confident divas with distinct personalities. Battery laying hens rarely see the light of day and spend their year laying eggs in large units.

Polly Pocket, as she was when rescued left, and right as she is now, a family pet and a happy hen layer!

"They went from shy and scared of the outdoors to being confident and outgoing" Samantha said. "Now they strut around the place and love hanging out around the yard with us. They are really comfortable with the dogs and cats and they even chase the horses!"

To acquire feathered friends of your very own, consult the pinned post at the top of the charity’s Facebook page, LittleHill Animal Rescue & Sanctuary, where all of the drop-off locations are listed.

You can then send a private message to the page, stating the pick-up location, date and the number of hens you wish to adopt. Those without a Facebook account can ask a relative or friend to make the booking on their behalf.

Please note, there is a charge per hen of €6; LittleHill do not give or encourage hens or animals for free.

The full list of countrywide drops are on LittheHills Facebook page. PM the town or village and the number of hens you require. Cages or cartons with air vents must be supplied for hens being collected.