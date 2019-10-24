Events to mark 100th birthday of Robertstown GAA Club

Robertstown GAA Club has organised a series of events to mark its centenary including the official opening of its new club grounds, a family fun day and the publication of a new book.

The Club was formed in 1919, and in the 100 years since, it has won six Junior county championships and many league titles in Junior, Minor and Underage competitions.

The family fun day featuring junior exhibition games takes place on Saturday, November 2.

The activities begin at 1pm with music, entertainment and face painting for kids. At 2pm, exhibition matches involving underage players will take place and will be followed by medal presentations. The official opening ceremony of the new club grounds takes place at 2.45pm.

At 3.30pm, a Mass and blessing of the grounds will be performed followed by refreshments in the clubhouse.

Later that evening, a Dinner Dance is scheduled for the Osprey Hotel in Naas at 7pm where the new book The Town — A Centenary History by James Durney and Maurice Musgrave will be officially launched. According to the authors, local GAA heroes from the past and present are depicted in the pages of the publication in all their glory. Great moments and memorable encounters are recalled by players and supporters attached to the “small rural club which has a big heart and has an important place in the local community”.

The authors of the book tell how the club has grown in tandem with the local increase in population, while the aims and ideals of the GAA have continued to be fostered and promoted in the locality.

The publication describes a deep sense of pride in the club which has supplied many players to the Kildare county teams, among them Frank and Jim Dowling, who played for Kildare in the 1935 All-Ireland Final.

This lavishly-illustrated publication priced at €15 aims to inspire future generations of men, women and children to continue the club’s proud tradition.

Co-author James Durney is a graduate of NUI Maynooth and an award-winning author of twenty-two books on Irish history.

He works in County Kildare Library and Research Department, based in Newbridge Library, and was Historian in Residence for Co Kildare’s Decade of Commemorations Committee from 2015 to 2017.

The other co-author Maurice Musgrave was principal of Robertstown National and has been a member of Robertstown GFC for almost 50 years, serving as Club Secretary, PRO and is the current Joint President.