Stars of the future in Maynooth GAA to appear on TV

A new series of C.L.U.B returns to Cúla4 for a new series from October 31st at 5:05pm, presented this year by Cárthach Bán Breathnach.

In the first episode, C.L.U.B will be in Maynooth GAA in Kildare and will be joined by club star Ruadhán Ó Giolláin.

Each week Cárthach travels to a different GAA club around the county to meet the young players from the club, from Gaoth Dobhair in Donegal to Cork and Dublin to Conamara.

Each week, the programme features young players out on the pitch and in the studio chatting, practicing new skills, playing games in the studio… AND at the end of every episode one lucky player will get the opportunity to dump the toughest coach from the club into the DUNK TANK!!

Finally revenge for all those extra laps at training!!!