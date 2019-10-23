Gardai investigating after memorial to tragic Sallins schoolboy vandalised

Gardai have launched an investigation after a memorial for a schoolboy tragically killed in a road accident in Sallins was vandalised.

16-year-old Dane Loakman was struck by a vehicle as he crossed the road outside the Castlefen estate on the Clane side of Sallins on November 27, 2017.

A memorial in memory of Dane at the top of the Castlefen estate was vandalised on Monday evening last, October 21.

Naas gardai are appealing for anyone with information to contact them 045 884 300.