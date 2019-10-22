Call to run electricity cables underground in Prosperous village

Councillor Brendan Weld has called on the Council to look at the suitability of undergrounding all the ESB cables in

Prosperous village 'due to its unique heritage'.

The issue will be raised at the next meeting of Clane-Maynooth Municipal District on Friday, November 1.

At the same meeting in Áras Chill Dara in Naas, Cllr Aidan Farrelly will request the Council to confirm if the width of road outside Mapletoft Close in Prosperous is suitable for two lanes of traffic.

Cllr Weld will ask that the Council provide the members with a report explaining why it takes so long to

bring fire damaged houses back into the system.

The politician will also call on the local authority to confirm the cost of the design of the traffic calming measures in the

vicinity of Robertstown National School - and when it will be brought forward to the members.