Monread Shopping Centre supporting Naas Utd club for another year

Monread Shopping Centre has teamed up with Naas Utd for another year.

Keith Brady said: “The Monread Centre is delighted to continue our support for Naas utd football club for another year.

"The work the volunteers do week in and week out is fantastic and a credit to everyone involved in the club.”

Donal Coyle (Club Chairman) said “it's an absolute honour to have The Monread Shopping Centre as our main underage sponsor, as without Keith and his teams help our Club would struggle to provide affordable soccer to our community in Naas.”

Pictured are: Donal Coyle (Club Chairman) and John McHugh (Club Underage Secretary) presenting a framed Tracksuit to Keith Brady (Regional Centre Manager Tesco).