Calverstown pub for sale

The Stream Inn is situated in the heart of Calverstown, a quaint village positioned about 6km south of Kilcullen.

JP & M Doyle are pleased to present to the market a unique opportunity to purchase this extensive residential licensed premises.

With enormous character and a good trading record, The Stream Inn boasts considerable potential for development into the food and accommodation sector. There is a substantial adjoining investment property comprising of a convenience store/take away and two self-contained first floor office suites. The licensed premises and residential accommodation extends to c 520 square metres/5,560 square feet, with the investment property extending to 348 square metres/3,745 square feet, all set on c 0.35 acres, with extensive car parking on site.

The Stream Inn comprises a traditional bar and lounge which oozes character and appeal. Both are tastefully furnished and cleverly laid out. The bar and lounge are accompanied by a games area and a smart private function room with a working kitchen.

In addition to this, there are Ladies and Gents WCs, extensive cold and store rooms, which are all in excellent condition.

The first floor residence comprises of a substantial home with kitchen/dining room, living room, four bedrooms, and bathroom and benefits from high ceilings with many of the original period features intact. Upstairs has separate access.

The investment property comprises of a two-storey modern building, built in 2004 to a high standard, with a ground floor convenience store trading as McCann’s and two self-contained offices on the first floor each with independent access.

All three units are let on short and long term leases (Details available on request).

’The Stream Inn’ has a unique positioning in the heart of Kildare and has been the focal point for entertainment for many generations, enjoying a strong customer base and good turnover.

Viewing by appointment only. Price in the region of €690,000.

Contact JP&M Doyle on 01 4903201 for more information on the property.