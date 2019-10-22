Free admission on last day of the season at Curragh today!

The final race meeting of the season is taking place at Curragh Racecourse today.

Admission is free for the event.

Gates open at 11.30am and the first race on the 8-racecard is off at 1pm.

Racecard:

1st Race 1.00pm Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden

2nd Race 1.30pm The Curragh Training Grounds Nursery Handicap

3rd Race 2.05pm The Take Teens Racing Handicap

4th Race 2.40pm Flat Rath Maiden

5th Race 3.15pm The Happy Halloween Nursery Handicap

6th Race 3.50pm The Ivory Handicap

7th Race 4.25pm Thank you for your support in 2019 Handicap

8th Race 4.55pm Thank you for your support in 2019 Handicap