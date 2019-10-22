Man alleged to have used false documents to get mortgage at Kildare bank

A 32-year-old man has appeared at Naas District Court on an alleged charge of producing false documents to obtain a mortgage.

At the October 15 sitting, Colm Murphy, of Baconstown, Enfield, County Meath, appeared before Judge Desmond Zaidan.

Garda Sergeant Jim Kelly said the State is alleging that on January 6, 2017, Mr Murphy produced documents at Bank of Ireland, Maynooth, in the course of an application for a mortgage.

Bank of Ireland checked the documents and reported the matter to the garda, said Sgt Kelly, who said that the Director of Public Prosecutions would accept a summary prosecution, on a guilty plea only. The case has been adjourned until November 19 for election or progress.