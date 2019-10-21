Kildare resident allegedly attempted to gain second social welfare card for two identities

A man appeared before Naas District Court on Wednesday, October 16, charged in relation to an alleged attempt to gain a social welfare card for two identities.

Dong Sheng Rui, 44, of 25 Caragh Meadows, Naas was allegedly caught, Sgt Jim Kelly told the court, using facial recognition software when he allegedly visited the social welfare office in Moorefield Road, Newbridge, on September 11, 2017, for a second time in an alleged attempt to gain a second social welfare card using a different name.

Having heard the nature of the allegation, Judge Desmond Zaidan refused jurisdiction in the case, saying it was “not a minor allegation” and remanded the defendant on continuing bail to January 15.