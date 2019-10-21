Community garda clinic taking place in Ballyshannon Hall tonight at 7pm

A Garda clinic will be held in Ballyshannon Hall tonight from 7pm for the residents of the Calverstown/Ballyshannon areas as part of a community policing initiative.

Garda Jon Brien from Kilcullen Garda Station will hold a Garda Clinic in Ballyshannon Hall starting tonight Monday 21 October from 7pm to 8.30pm which will continue weekly.

Feel free to call in to get forms signed or discuss anything you feel you need to bring to the attention of your local Gardai.

All are welcome to attend.