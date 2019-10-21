Perfect match for Dermot as he weds bride in Tipperary
Dermot and Jenny receive a guard of honour from his Army colleagues. Photo: Give Us A Goo Photography
It was a match day with a difference on Saturday as ex Kildare footballer Dermot Earley Jnr wed new bride Jenny in Tipperary.
Dermot (41), who retired in 2013, received a guard of honour from his colleagues in the Defence Forces outside the church.
Dermot helped Kildare to reach the 1998 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final in 1998.
The tireless midfielder won a Leinster medal in 1998 and again in 2000.
He won county medals with the Sarsfields club in 1999, 2001, 2005 and 2012.
