Perfect match for Dermot as he weds bride in Tipperary

It was a match day with a difference on Saturday as ex Kildare footballer Dermot Earley Jnr wed new bride Jenny in Tipperary.

Dermot (41), who retired in 2013, received a guard of honour from his colleagues in the Defence Forces outside the church.

Dermot helped Kildare to reach the 1998 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final in 1998.

The tireless midfielder won a Leinster medal in 1998 and again in 2000.

He won county medals with the Sarsfields club in 1999, 2001, 2005 and 2012.

