More than half of Kildare people are single, according to CSO

More than half of people in County Kildare are single.

This is according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), who have released their Statistical Yearbook for 2019.

The findings show that 54% of people in Co Kildare are single, 39% are married and 3% are widowed.

The average age of a bride in Kildare is 34.6, while for grooms it’s 36.7.

Jack and Grace are the most popular baby names.

52, 806 people own their own home, while 17,868 people are renting.

61% of people commute by car, 10% take the bus while 14% walk.

There are 7,205 Polish nationals living in the county, 3,808 from the UK and 1,696 Lithuanian nationals living in Kildare.

The top three languages spoken in Kildare after English and Irish are Polish, French and Romanian.