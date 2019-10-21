Appeal to help trace family ancestors in Suncroft area

A Leinster Leader reader has contacted us in an effort to trace family roots in the Suncroft area.

John Higgins is going back a number of generations in his family.

He said: "I am the grandson of John (Jack) Higgins and Mary (Molly) Higgins nee Purcell of 1416 Carna Cottages Suncroft before they died in 1990 and 1992 respectively.

"They are both buried in the Suncroft Holy Cross cemetery with their youngest son Kevin.



"I am using two genealogy websites to try and obtain information on their respective parents and siblings and have written to the Church in Suncroft, all without any luck.



He added: "Could you see your way free to pointing me in the right direction of anyone who might be able to help."