Motorist clocked doing over 50km/h above speed limit by Kildare gardai

A driver has been caught breaking the speed limit by more than 50kph on National Slow Down Day.

SEE ALSO: National Slow Down Day: 286 motorists detected exceeding speed limit

Naas gardai detected the motorist speeding at 154km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Another motorist was clocked at 131km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Gardai say FCPN's and penalty points were issued.