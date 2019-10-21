Motorist clocked doing over 50km/h above speed limit by Kildare gardai
National Slow Down Day
Pic: An Garda Siochana
A driver has been caught breaking the speed limit by more than 50kph on National Slow Down Day.
SEE ALSO: National Slow Down Day: 286 motorists detected exceeding speed limit
Naas gardai detected the motorist speeding at 154km/h in a 100km/h zone.
Another motorist was clocked at 131km/h in a 100km/h zone.
Gardai say FCPN's and penalty points were issued.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on