Cannabis and cash seized during Garda searches in Kildare town and Newbridge

On Friday last at 5.30pm, Gardaí stopped a car in Kildare town and seized €210 of Cocaine.

A man in his 30s was arrested and detained at Kildare Garda Station.

In a follow up operation Gardaí searched a house in the town and discovered Cannabis Herb value with a street value of €2400 and €840 in cash.

In a second operation in Newbridge Kildare Gardaí searched a house in Newbridge where they discovered Cannabis with a street value of €5000 and €340 in cash.

They also seized weighing scales, assorted bags and three mobile phones.

An 18 year old man was arrested and he is currently detained at Kildare Garda Station.