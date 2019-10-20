Cannabis and cash seized during Garda searches in Kildare town and Newbridge
On Friday last at 5.30pm, Gardaí stopped a car in Kildare town and seized €210 of Cocaine.
A man in his 30s was arrested and detained at Kildare Garda Station.
In a follow up operation Gardaí searched a house in the town and discovered Cannabis Herb value with a street value of €2400 and €840 in cash.
In a second operation in Newbridge Kildare Gardaí searched a house in Newbridge where they discovered Cannabis with a street value of €5000 and €340 in cash.
They also seized weighing scales, assorted bags and three mobile phones.
An 18 year old man was arrested and he is currently detained at Kildare Garda Station.
