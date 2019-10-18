LATEST: Tesco submits plans for 24-hour gym

Tesco Ireland has lodged a planning application for a 24-hour gym.

The location of the proposed facility will be at Tesco at Carton Park Retail Campus on the Dublin Road in Maynooth.

The retailer wants to change the use of an existing retail unit to accommodate the gymnasium.

The designs also include details of signage, windows and connections to existing services.

The 0.47 hectare site is located at Unit 22 in the Carton Park Retail Campus.

The plans were submitted to Kildare Co Council on Monday last.

The local authority will consider the application before making a decision in coming weeks.