Plans to turn historic Kildare property into guesthouse

Plans have been lodged to convert a well-known property in Kildare Town into a guesthouse.

The ivy-clad Virginia Lodge town house, which was built in the mid-1800s, is located on the Market Square and is known for its mature gardens.



The property was once the home of the Superintendent of the RIC Barracks which was located across the street.

Plans have now been lodged with Kildare Co Council to make changes to the protected structure.

Proposed changes include plague advertising signage to the main entrance, minor internal alterations to accommodate bedrooms to ground

and first floor levels

In 1922 the property was bought by representative of the newly formed Irish Free State Government.

The property changed hands in 1963 and it remained in the Conlan family until it was sold last year.

There was once a tennis court in the back garden and the garden wall is the original boundary wall of Kildare.

The first private telephone in Kildare was installed in Virginia Lodge.

The five bay two storey stone house stands on 0.3 of an acre.

The property includes an impressive raised double-height conservatory.