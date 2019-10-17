Naas creche places being booked before babies are born

Women are booking creche places in Naas for children that haven’t been born.

And they’re leaving blank the question relating to the leaving the sex of the child.

That’s according to Green Party councillor Vincent P Martin, who wants an assessment of the need for investment in schools, creches, playgrounds, recreation facilities, health services, traffic demands and water supply.

“We have more 25 year olds in County Kildare than any other county. There are women in Naas putting children down for creche places when they are pregnant.”

He said parents are also putting the names of their children down for places in every school in the town, hoping to secure a place.

“We are really under pressure,” he told a Naas Municipal District meeting.

He asked how KCC assesses the infrastructural needs “given the high rates of growth in the Naas area.”

According to KCC this is done in consultation with internal and external stakeholders and State agencies like Irish Water and the Department of Education as local and county development plans are developed.

He said this is not sufficient and described the council’s reply as “a carefully crafted sentence.”