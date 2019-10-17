Naas World Taekwondo marking three years in operation

Naas World Taekwondo Club is celebrating its third birthday.

Club instructor Shane Smyth paid tribute to all the students and their families for their commitment to classes and competitions.

Shane said: “In that time we have achieved great things together.

“Students are working weekly toward earning their black belts, competing both at national and international level successfully, seeing personal improvements in self confidence, self defence, fitness, and making great new friends along the way.

Shane added: “As club instructor it has been a joy and honour to get to know everyone and their families and to help students on their own path to earning their own black belt.

“We will be competing in the 2019 Chungdokwan Irish Open and next month we will have the honour of hosting our master, Master Sheamus O’Neill for a very special seminar.

“While we look forward with excitement to the coming years for our branch of World Taekwondo Association, it is important to acknowledge the work and effort that people have put into our club to make it what it is, so thank you to all our students, their families, the local community that encourages us and businesses that have sponsored us.

“Thanks to my own family Elaine and James for encouraging and supporting me and to Master Sheamus O’Neill for teaching me what it means to be a true Taekwondo student, to always strive to the highest of standards, from white belt to black belt and beyond.”