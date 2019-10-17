80 bags of dog faeces taken from the Naas lakes area

Just one case was taken to court for the non-payment of a litter fine in the Naas area in the past two years.

But, by contrast, a little over 600 prosecutions were brought before the court in just 13 months, after parking fines were issued.

Naas councillor Bill Clear told a Naas Municipal District meeting that 80 bags of dog faeces were found during a clean up at the Naas lakes last year.

He wanted to know how many parking fines were issued over the last two years.

He was told 14,300 fixed charge notices were issued between August 1 2018 and August 30 2019 - and 607 prosecutions followed.

However, according to KCC some of the prosecutions during that period may not relate to fixed charge notices issued in that period.

In the two years between September ‘17 and September ‘19 some 265 litter fines were issued and 135 were “paid to date.”

All unpaid fines are examined to establish if court action may follow but in many cases this doesn’t happen and deems them “uncollectable”, a Naas Municipal District meeting heard.

The reasons for this may be the offender is a minor or no longer lives at the address on the fine, the name may be incomplete, the witness may not be prepared to go to court, or a vehicle registration number may be incorrect.

“Nothing seem to be done,” said Cllr Clear about the amount of littering.

“We should prosecute for that (but) 99.9% were not pursued. It’s more important than parking offences. People are destroying our environment and it needs to be taken more seriously. We see littering every day and we should take more cases to court,” he said.