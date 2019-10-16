Appeal to support Naas schools fundraiser

A unique fundraiser will take place next weekend to generate funds for St. Mary’s College and Naas CBS.

Billed as Wonderlights, it’s been described as an enchanting night walk hosted at Palmerstown House, Johnstown, from 6pm - 8.30pm.

The company launching Wonderlights will donate all proceeds from their launch night - Friday October 18 to both schools.

Wonderlights is a brand new unique experience - a magical mix of lights, nature and Irish folklore tales.

Wonderlights is also a multi sensory accessible trail suitable for all the family, couples , groups of friends and has a wheelchair and pram friendly route.

There will also be a complimentary funfair and hot drinks and snacks from the Woodland Cafe.

Your support is requested and when booking for the event the coupon code 'STMARYSCBS' must be used to ensure proceeds go to both schools.

Book online at www.wonderlights.ie