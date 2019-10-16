A dry and bright day for County Kildare

A bright day with sunny spells and showers is predicted for today, says Met Eireann. The showers most frequent over the western half of the country with the isolated heavy or thundery one in west or northwest, further east the showers will be more isolated. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees. Southwest winds mostly light or moderate in strength but occasionally gusty in and around showers. Winds will increase fresh to strong along Atlantic coasts this afternoon.

