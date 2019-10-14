Finalists for Co Kildare Chamber's 2019 Business Awards have been revealed
Co Kildare Chamber has congratulated all the companies shortlisted for this year's Kildare Business Awards.
A record 142 applications were received.
The Awards take place on Friday 29th November in The Killashee Hotel, Naas.
These are the categories, the sponsors and the nominees:
SME (1-5 Employees) Award
Kindly Sponsored by:
O'Kelly Sutton
Nominees are
Made Personal Ltd
Lanogreen
Big Picture Communications
Frame It Productions
SME (6-20 Employees) Award
Kindly Sponsored by:
Hanahoe & Hanahoe Solicitors
Nominees are
Go Rentals
Kendlebell Naas
Monread CRM
Gannon Office Solutions
SME (21+ Employees) Award
Kindly Sponsored by:
Kealy Mehigan Accountants
Nominees are
Endress+Hauser
VEI Global
Barretstown
Elsatrans
Digital Marketing Award
Kindly Sponsored by:
Permanent TSB
Nominees are
Palmerstown House Estate
Punchestown Racecourse and Event Venue
Pop Up Races
Glenroyal Hotel and Leisure Club
E-Commerce Award
Kindly Sponsored by:
Graphedia
Nominees are
Pop Up Races
Johnny Magory Business
CarveOn
Employee of the Year Award
Kindly Sponsored by:
Ladytown Business Park
Nominees are
Alison Redmond (Pop Up Races)
Siobhan Gannon (Irish Dog Foods)
Siofra Ryan (Kilkea Castle Resort and Golf Club)
Dylan Casey (Crystal Air Ltd)
International Trade Award
Kindly Sponsored by:
T&I Fitouts
Nominees are
Irish Dog Foods
Lanogreen
Ventac
Green Business of the Year Award
Kindly Sponsored by:
AIB
Nominees are
Clanard Court Hotel
Bank of Ireland
Intel
Networker of the Year Award
Kindly Sponsored by:
Kildare Post
Nominees are
Maureen McCowen
(Soft Skills Success)
Jill O’Meara
(Jill O’Meara Photography)
Orlagh Deegan
(Choice Training)
Ronan Twohig
(Gannon Office Solutions)
Start Up Business of the Year
Kindly Sponsored by:
Volkswagen, Sheehy Motors Naas
Nominees are
Hygiene Audits
Johnny Magory Business
Acornstar
J&S Raven Security Ltd, T/A
S-MAN
Excellence in CSR Award
Kindly Sponsored by:
Colourtrend
Nominees are
Aldi
Reilly's Supervalu Sallins
T&I Fitouts
Croi Laighean Credit Union
Excellence in Tourism & Hospitality Award
Kindly Sponsored by:
JF Dunne Insurances
Nominess are
Palmerstown House Estate
Punchestown Racecourse and Event Venue
Kilkea Castle Resort and Golf Club
The Irish National Stud
Innovation & Technology Award
Kindly Sponsored by:
KERRY
Nominees are
The Culinary Food Group
Irish Dog Foods
Mick O’Shea Heating and Plumbing Ltd
Irish Equine Centre
Customer Excellence Award
Kindly Sponsored by:
Naas Town Centre, Shopping Centre
Nominees are
Hartes of Kildare
The Dew Drop Inn
Graphedia
Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors
Diversity & Inclusion Award
Kindly Sponsored by:
Grant Thornton
Nominees are
Project SEARCH (Partnership KARE and Naas General Hospital)
Maynooth University
The Glenroyal Hotel
AIB
Overall Business of the Year Award
Kindly Sponsored by:
Queally Group
Winners from each category go forward for the ‘Overall Business of the Year’ award – The winner of this prestigious award is decided by the judges and announced on the night.
