Large turnout at Open Day at Newbridge Fire Station on Saturday
Kildare Fire Service Page Liked · Yesterday at 1:16 PM · · Station Officer Nigel Tobella with his family enjoying the Open Day in Newbridge
A large crowd turned up for the Open Day at Newbridge Fire Station on Saturday.
The event was organised as part of Fire Safety Ireland's National Fire Safety Week.
It was a great day out for the family as visitors chatted with the local crew and learned about fire safety in the home.
There were Fire Service demos each half hour for members of the public.
