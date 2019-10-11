WANTED: Company based in Kill is hiring Fabrication Operative

Who are we?

Saint-Gobain Building Distribution trading as PDM in Kill is established more than 50 years and is the only creosote pressure treating timber on the island of Ireland.

We are the island of Ireland’s leading manufacturer of timber utility poles for the communications and power industries, and

supplier of a wide range of fencing, gates and landscape timbers for the agricultural, equine, local authority and domestic markets.

Fabrication Operative

We are currently recruiting for a Fabrication Operative based in Kill.

The Fabrication Operative will ensure safe completion of pole fabrication in line with customer specifications.

They will be actively involved in the quality of end product, completing quality checks as part of their role.

They will perform basic maintenance checks on the tools and equipment they use. This role requires the operative to use SMART devices on a daily basis.

The ideal candidate will have a Leaving Certificate and demonstrable operative experience. They will be a team player and are flexible to work shift if and when required. They must have an ability to work with digital apps for data recording.

A full job description for this role is available by contacting: jennifer.fitzpatrick@saint-gobain.com or by phoning 086 020 6725.

Closing date for application is Wednesday, October 16, 2019.