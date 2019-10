A Naas man was assaulted at the train station in Sallins.

According to gardai the 22 year old was involved in an altercation with three males before being struck in the head and ribs by two of them.

The assault took place at 10.20pm on October 4.

The victim was subsequently treated by a doctor for cuts to his head, but is understood not to have been seriously injured.