'Together for Ana' fundraising event in memory of tragic Leixlip student Ana Kriegel to be held

A fundraising event 'Together for Ana' in memory of tragic Leixlip student Ana Kriegel for charities Thuras le Cheile and the Russian Irish Adoption Group is taking place later this month.

Students of the dance and musical theatre school, Dance LA - of which Ana was a member - will be taking part in the event and will be directed by Lorna Dempsey with choreography by Adele Dempsey.

Special guests will include Johnny Ward, Linda Martin, Paul Byrom, XOD and Sarah Mc Ternan.

The event takes place at 7pm in the Confey GAA Club on Sunday 27th October.

Anna was aged just 14 when she died in May 2018.

Dance LA said: "The ever-present support from the parents of our talented students, Dance LA are proud to present Together for Ana.

"We are coming together as a Dance LA family, we are coming together as a community, we are coming together to showcase a night of entertainment to celebrate our love for Ana."

Lorna and Adele added: “ We feel it is important for our students to know they can give back and express themselves.

"The best way they know how is through their talents.

"We wanted to facilitate that by giving them a platform to do so.”

"Founded in 2009 by Lorna and Adele Dempsey, Dance LA provides students with all the skills, guidance, expertise and support they need in the professional world of performing arts.

"Ana was a beloved student of Dance LA for 10 years. Her tragic death has been both shocking and devastating for her family, friends, the students and for Adele and Lorna, her teachers.

"This year has been a struggle but they have had the love and support from their families, friends and the community of Leixlip."

Two boys convicted of Ana's murder in May, 2018 will be sentenced on Tuesday, October 29.