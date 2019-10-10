Busy days ahead for The Moat in Naas with Celine Byrne in concert and more

The Moat Theatre in Naas has something for everyone during the busy days ahead.

Currently showing is The Good Father - a modern, heart-warming play written by Christian O’Reilly and directed by Mary Newman which runs at 8pm every evening this week until Saturday.

Jane is an uptown girl who meets Tim at a New Year’s Eve party. He’s more of a downtown guy, but his wit and warmth win her over.

Their brief and passionate encounter leads to New Year’s resolutions they could never have anticipated.

A modern tale of two people in search of love, this play will make you laugh, think and maybe cry a little.

In the end, you’ll have made two new friends. It’s a heartfelt drama of love, loss and redemption, and the winner of the Steward Parker award See the action up close and personal in the intimate setting of The Moat Theatre.

For wrestling fans, the No Limit Wrestling show comes to the Moat on Sunday at 3pm and tickets cost €13.

Watch the jaw-dropping, high-flying action as brand new Tag Team Champions will be crowned and the Heavyweight Title will be on the line in a No Disqualification Brawl.

This show provides action and entertainment for all ages with amazing athleticism along with side-splitting comedy and everyone can meet the wrestlers for free after the show!

Don’t miss your last chance this year to see the stars of No Limit Wrestling!

Music fans will enjoy A Song At Twilight with Celine Byrne and Guests on this Sunday, October 13, at 8pm.

This is a chance to hear Celine sing popular songs from opera, musical and nostalgic songs from the good all days. Celine will be joined by pianist Andrew Sinnott and violinist Lynda O’Connor with guest John Molloy with a programme including Porgi & Bess, Summertime, Que Sera Sera, Just a Song at Twilight and Edelweiss to name just a few.

Also on this Sunday from 11am to 2pm is the Moat’s Art and Craft Market, which takes place on the second Sunday of every month!

Sample the work of local crafters, artists, cake makers, glass makers, jewellers and more!

Enjoy a coffee on the patio outside and browse the crafts and cakes inside!

