Kildare gardai arrest disqualified driver speeding at 182km/h on M9

A disqualified driver was arrested after being clocked by gardai speeding at 182km/h in a 120km/h speed zone on the M9.

Naas Roads Policing Unit also say the 14-year-old car was uninsured at the time it was being driven.

"Driver arrested and brought straight to court - remanded in custody for 7 days. Car also impounded," a garda spokesperson said in a post on social media.

