Kildare gardai arrest disqualified driver speeding at 182km/h on M9
Remanded in custody
Pic: An Garda Siochana
A disqualified driver was arrested after being clocked by gardai speeding at 182km/h in a 120km/h speed zone on the M9.
SEE ALSO: Man (28) arrested after cannabis worth €20,000, viagra tablets and fireworks seized in Kildare town
Naas Roads Policing Unit also say the 14-year-old car was uninsured at the time it was being driven.
"Driver arrested and brought straight to court - remanded in custody for 7 days. Car also impounded," a garda spokesperson said in a post on social media.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on