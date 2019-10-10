Event to remember tragic Newbridge biker 'Tucker' 

A sixth annual charity event in memory of a Newbridge man takes place next weekend.

The Flintstones Scooter Club is hosting the Tucker Carbery Memorial Night in Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge at 8pm on Saturday, October 19.

All proceeds will be kindly donated to the Friends of St Brigid's Hospice in the Curragh. Entertainment includes the best of Ska, Soul and Alternative tunes by DJs Marin Bradshaw, Alan Mullins and JP of Ska Patrol.

There will be a Club Ride-Out during the day - weather permitting.

The event includes a Raffle with prizes.

Free Finger Food will be provided on the night,Sponsors include Judge Roy Beans, Chicken America Diner, Old County Barbers and Joe Rooney Cabs.

Tragic Tucker passed away at Waterford Regional Hospital aged just 40 years old on February 20th 2014.

Thomas (Tucker) Carbery was a former resident of Standhouse Lawns in Newbridge but was living in Mount Leinster Park in Carlow at the time of his death.

He was mourned by his wife Dervla (nee Hoey) and children Isabella, Shannon and Caitlin as well as stepchildren Jennifer and Daniel,The family kindly asked at the time that donations be given to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.