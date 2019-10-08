It'll be windy today in County Kildare

Met Eireann says it will be blustery and noticeably cooler today, Tuesday, with sunny spells and showers. Some of the showers will be heavy with a risk of thunder, most frequent in north and west. Top temperatures 12 to 15 degrees. Southwesterly winds will be generally fresh to strong and gusty, but localised gale force winds will occur about western parts of Connacht and Ulster at first today, before easing somewhat later this afternoon.

Showers will continue to occur tonight, especially over the western half of the country. Southwest winds will be mostly moderate inland but fresh to strong and gusty near some coasts, especially in the west and northwest. Lows of 7 to 9 degrees.