Over 10% yearly fall in Kildare Live Register numbers

Biggest fall for under 25 group

Henry Bauress

Reporter:

Henry Bauress

Email:

henry.bauress@leinsterleader.ie

Over 10% yearly fall in Kildare Live Register numbers

File Photo

 

The county Kildare Live Register continues to drop with almost 900 people leaving it between September 2018 and last month.

The Central Statistics Offices recorded a drop of 897 people over the year, leaving the numbers at 7,551.

Of these 291 dropped off between March of this year and last month.

SEE ALSO: Fatal plane crash victim was from Naas

While the annual drop was 10.5% for all ages in the county it was 12.8% for the under 25 group.

SEE ALSO: more Kildare stories

Overall the biggest drop was in Athy where the numbers fell 14.5% to 1,204, following by Maynooth, a 10.3% fall to 2,460 and Newbridge, a 9.5% drop to 3887.