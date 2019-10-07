A dry day in store for County Kildare today

Any remaining rain on east coasts will clear soon and sunny spells will follow from the west, according to Met Eireann. Showers will develop in the west and northwest and become more widespread this afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees with moderate to fresh, gusty southwest winds.

Read more County Kildare news

Tonight will bring a mix of clear spells and showers, some heavy, especially over the western half of the country. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with moderate to fresh, gusty southwest winds.